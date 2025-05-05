Valero Refinery fire in Benicia could be seen for miles

The Valero Refinery on Monday morning was on fire in Benicia, according to the fire department.

The fire was reported at about 9 a.m. and under control about an hour later, firefighters said.

Smoke could be seen on Highway 4.

Contra Costa Health spokeswoman Brittany Goldman said the agency is aware of the fire and sending a HazMat team to Martinez to monitor for potential impacts.

In a statement on Monday, Valero said company emergency crews responded and they will watch the air quality for safety issues.

"The safety of our workers and community is our priority and we are coordinating with state and local authorities," the company wrote.

Last month, Valero announced its refinery would stop operating by next April.

The company has submitted notice to the California Energy Commission stating it plans to "idle, restructure, or cease" refining operations at the Bay Area facility. Valero has owned and operated the refinery since 2000 and is one of the largest employers in Benicia and Solano County.

It is a move that city officials say would deliver a significant blow to the local economy.

The Valero team did not lay out exact plans for other refineries in California, saying only that the company is evaluating "strategic alternatives" for those operations.

More than 400 employees at the refinery could be seeking new employment after the closure.

The company said in a statement that the decision follows years of regulatory pressure, significant fines for air quality violations, and a recent lawsuit settlement related to environmental concerns.

In October, Valero was fined nearly $82 million by the Bay Area Air Quality Management District - the largest penalty ever issued by the agency. The fine stemmed from a history of toxic chemical releases and other violations dating back to 2003. A 2019 inspection found the company failed to report toxic emissions from the facility’s hydrogen system.

Valero Refinery on fire. May 5, 2025