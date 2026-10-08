Valkyries just one win away from reaching WNBA Finals

The Brief The Golden State Valkyries are just one win away from reaching their first WNBA Finals in the franchise's second season. Golden State on Wednesday secured a Game 2 victory in the semifinal series against the Las Vegas Aces at Chase Center. The team travels to Las Vegas to face the Aces in Game 3 on Friday night.



The Golden State Valkyries are just one win away from reaching their first WNBA Finals in the franchise's second season.

Valkyries beat Aces 83-81

Golden State on Wednesday secured a Game 2 victory in the semifinal series against the Las Vegas Aces at Chase Center in a tight game 83-81. The team now holds a 2-0 lead in the best-of-five series.

Head coach Natalie Nakase, who previously won two WNBA championships as an assistant coach with Las Vegas, led the team through a tightly contested match.

What's next:

The Golden State Valkyries celebrate after the game against the Las Vegas Aces during Game Two of the 2026 WNBA Semi-Finals game on October 7, 2026 at Chase Center in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Jed Jacobsohn/NBAE via Getty Images)

At a news conference, Nakase said her goal is to make sure the players are well rested before the next game, citing how hot Vegas is, as well.

"Our focus for the next game is rest and recovery," she told reporters. "We need to make sure we're ready to go."

The Valkyries built a 17-point lead during the game, but the Aces mounted a fourth-quarter comeback to briefly take a two-point advantage. Golden State held on through a series of late free throws to secure the home victory.

Fans celebrate

What they're saying:

Fans inside the arena celebrated the close finish following the team's strong performance.

"I can't believe down to the last minute when we were 16, 17 points ahead and it was amazing," one fan said after the game.

Another fan beamed: "Fabulous game. Fabulous game. These girls rock."

Referencing the team's nickname, Ballhalla, another fan noted how the players rose to the occasion.

"Man, we are the team of destiny this year," the fan said.

The team travels to Las Vegas to face the Aces in Game 3 on Friday night.