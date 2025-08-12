Valkyries reveal new mascot with much fanfare

Fans of the Golden State Valkyries were treated to something extra on Monday night during a game at Chase Center in San Francisco.

The team introduced its mascot after a days-long promotion.

Each and every fan received a pair of binoculars, an accessory that many wore in observance of what the Valkyries called "Bird Watchers Night."

A violet egg with gold spreckels mysteriously "hatched," so to speak, earlier in the day.

And the big reveal?

A raven named Violet.

She made her debut during half-time with much fanfare.



"I think she's cute," fan Shelby Innerst said. "I like her little glasses and her outfit, I really like it."

What Violet lacks in hoop skills, she made up for in footwork.

"Her dance moves are pretty sick. She looks like she'll be a good addition to the team," said fan Lauren Heysse. "She'll be a good cheerleader for the team."

Violet is off to a great start: She brought good luck to the team.

The Valkyries beat the Connecticut Sun easily: 74-57.

