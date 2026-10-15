Dozens of dogs found in Vallejo home, many removed amid animal cruelty investigation

The Brief Resident Susan Anthony reported that there were more than 35 dogs on the property, claiming they belong to her 99-year-old mother because Anthony's own dogs were seized by the county in 2024. The Vallejo woman was previously subject to legal action for breeding Carolina dogs—which she describes as a rare native breed—and is prohibited from owning dogs under an order she has since appealed. Deputies entering 838 Carolina Street discovered animal waste inside the residence alongside dozens of dogs living in cramped quarters.



Solano County Animal Control and the Solano County Sheriff's Office executed a search warrant Thursday at a home on Carolina Street in Vallejo as part of an active animal cruelty investigation into a suspected hoarder house.

Deputies entering 838 Carolina Street discovered animal waste inside the residence alongside dozens of dogs living in cramped quarters.

"We're conducting a search warrant that has to do with an animal cruelty case that's active and ongoing," said Sgt. Rex Hawkins of the Solano County Sheriff's Office. "This is what we consider a hoarder house."

The property had been the subject of numerous complaints from area residents prior to the raid. Video captured by a neighbor showed animal control officers on the scene on Thursday morning carrying out the operation.

As of Thursday afternoon, at least 15 of the dogs had been removed from the home and taken to the county shelter.

Solano County Sheriff's Department cars at a home on Carolina Street in Vallejo, Calif. on Oct. 15, 2026.

Vallejo animal hoarding case

The backstory:

Resident Susan Anthony reported that there were more than 35 dogs on the property, claiming they belong to her 99-year-old mother because Anthony's own dogs were seized by the county in 2024. Anthony was previously subject to legal action for breeding Carolina dogs—which she describes as a rare native breed—and is prohibited from owning dogs under an order she has since appealed.

"These dogs are being taken care of by other people other than my mom, but she has the ownership of these dogs on her property," Anthony said.

A dog seen at a home on Carolina Street in Vallejo, Calif. on Oct. 15, 2026, as the sheriff's department conducts an animal abuse invesetigation.

She added that she started working with the breed in 1999, noting, "I have no children, I have spent thousands of dollars in raising my dogs and keeping them in good shape, and I've spent hours and hours mentoring others in how to raise them correctly."

Anthony attempted to show reporters the yard during the raid, but animal control officers warned her she could face arrest for interfering with the search warrant.

Solano County animal control

Local perspective:

Neighbors reported living for years with a strong odor of dog feces and relentless daily barking, expressing relief that county officials finally intervened.

"I'm happy there's something being done to move the dogs into a better situation and relieve the pressure on the neighborhood with the noise and the smell," said neighbor Joanna Morrison.