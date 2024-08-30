Vallejo bridal shop owner confronts alleged burglar with gun

The owner of a Vallejo bridal salon took matters into his own hands during a burglary last week.

Surveillance video shows the alleged burglar breaking into Alexis Formal Bridal on Tennessee Street early Aug. 23.

The video shows as the suspect comes back out of the store, the owner points a gun and confronts the person who is crouched in the doorway.

The owner stands back several feet near on the sidewalk and what he says to the suspect is inaudible.

The video does not show the owner firing the gun.

Vallejo police do arrive at some point.

Another angle of the video shows police taking the person into custody.

The owner told KTVU, "Our city is just fed up with crime."

KTVU's Henry Lee contributed to this report.