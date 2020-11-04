Expand / Collapse search

Race for mayor: Vallejo city councilman takes slim lead over competitor with domestic violence convictions

By KTVU staff
2020 Election: Bay Area
VALLEJO, Calif. - City Councilman Robert McConnell was leading over fellow City Councilman Hakeem Brown in the race to become Vallejo’s next mayor, according to partial returns Tuesday night.

McConnell, a lawyer, was leading with 41.14% of the vote; Brown had 38.07%, according to Solano County election results.

The news website, Open Vallejo, recently exposed Brown's criminal history, which included domestic violence and gun convictions.

A small recall protest was launched by grassroots activists last month. 

Brown stated in an email at the time: "I make no excuses for my past and I understand and regret the disappointment and pain I have caused to members of the community. I will work every day to earn that trust back and forge a better future for our city.”

There are a total of five people vying to be Vallejo's mayor.

Other candidates include educator John B. Kenney, social services worker Cornisha Williams-Bailey, and M. Avonelle Hanley-Mills, who described herself as a “transformative advocate.” 