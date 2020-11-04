Race for mayor: Vallejo city councilman takes slim lead over competitor with domestic violence convictions

City Councilman Robert McConnell was leading over fellow City Councilman Hakeem Brown in the race to become Vallejo’s next mayor, according to partial returns Tuesday night.

McConnell, a lawyer, was leading with 41.14% of the vote; Brown had 38.07%, according to Solano County election results.

The news website, Open Vallejo, recently exposed Brown's criminal history, which included domestic violence and gun convictions.

A small recall protest was launched by grassroots activists last month.

Brown stated in an email at the time: "I make no excuses for my past and I understand and regret the disappointment and pain I have caused to members of the community. I will work every day to earn that trust back and forge a better future for our city.”

There are a total of five people vying to be Vallejo's mayor.

Other candidates include educator John B. Kenney, social services worker Cornisha Williams-Bailey, and M. Avonelle Hanley-Mills, who described herself as a “transformative advocate.”