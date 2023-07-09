Vallejo family grieves after baby girl was killed in driveway accident

article

A family friend has identified the baby girl who died after being struck by a car in a Vallejo driveway.

‘Baby Rachel’ was hit on July 5, just one day shy of her 2nd birthday.

KTVU heard from Brezhane Linn, a family friend, who created a gofundme in her honor. She said Rachel was struck by the front of the car and that they rushed her to the hospital, but she didn't suffer.

"This is a shocking and terrible tragedy that no parent should have to endure," Linn said.

Linn said Rachel was loved by so many and whoever got the chance to have her in their lives will forever remember her in their hearts.

"Her innocent soul & her beautiful blue eyes that lit up any room, and her beautiful smile that went miles long," wrote Linn. "She was so special, so sweet and just the happiest any 1-year-old can be."

Linn said she hopes the gofundme helps the family get through the difficult time and gives their baby girl a "beautiful home-going."