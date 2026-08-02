Vallejo man accused of shooting and killing 2 people in span of 4 days is arrested
VALLEJO, Calif. - A 30-year-old Vallejo man accused of shooting and killing two people in separate shootings in Vallejo over the past week was arrested on Saturday.
The shootings
What we know:
Angel Castillo Ramirez was allegedly identified by a witness as the man responsible for shooting a person at an encampment in the 3900 block of Sonoma Boulevard on Tuesday and another person in a parking lot about three-quarters of a mile down the road on Saturday, according to the Vallejo Police Department.
Police first responded to a shooting in the area Tuesday just after 8 p.m., when a man told officers someone shot at him in the 1400 block of Enterprise Street before fleeing. The victim was not injured in that shooting.
But shortly afterward, at 10:30 p.m., police were called to a nearby encampment in the 3900 block of Sonoma Boulevard, after a person was allegedly found dead in a tent from a gunshot wound.
On Saturday at about 9:15 a.m., Vallejo police officers again responded to a shooting in the area, this time in the 3200 block of Sonoma Boulevard, which is also state Highway 29.
A man who was shot in a parking lot was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics, police said.
Finding the suspect
Dig deeper:
Ramirez was allegedly identified as a suspect during the investigation by the Vallejo Police Department, including by a witness who provided his location to police on Saturday, according to a statement from the Police Department.
The Solano County Public Defender's Office did not immediately respond to a request sent Sunday on whether its attorneys would be representing Ramirez, who police said was unhoused.
He was arrested at about 5 p.m. in the 1400 block of Enterprise Street without incident and booked into Solano County Jail on multiple allegations, including two counts of homicide and an allegation of assault with a deadly weapon for the earlier shooting.
A firearm was allegedly found during the arrest.
The victims' identities were being withheld pending notification of their next of kin by the Solano County Coroner's Office.
Big picture view:
Their deaths marked the eighth and ninth homicides in Vallejo in 2026.
The Source: Vallejo Police Department