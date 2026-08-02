Vallejo man accused of shooting and killing 2 people in span of 4 days is arrested

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The Brief A 30-year-old Vallejo man was accused of shooting and killing two people in separate shootings in Vallejo over the past week The deaths marked the eighth and ninth homicides in Vallejo in 2026.



A 30-year-old Vallejo man accused of shooting and killing two people in separate shootings in Vallejo over the past week was arrested on Saturday.

The shootings

What we know:

Angel Castillo Ramirez was allegedly identified by a witness as the man responsible for shooting a person at an encampment in the 3900 block of Sonoma Boulevard on Tuesday and another person in a parking lot about three-quarters of a mile down the road on Saturday, according to the Vallejo Police Department.

Police first responded to a shooting in the area Tuesday just after 8 p.m., when a man told officers someone shot at him in the 1400 block of Enterprise Street before fleeing. The victim was not injured in that shooting.

But shortly afterward, at 10:30 p.m., police were called to a nearby encampment in the 3900 block of Sonoma Boulevard, after a person was allegedly found dead in a tent from a gunshot wound.

On Saturday at about 9:15 a.m., Vallejo police officers again responded to a shooting in the area, this time in the 3200 block of Sonoma Boulevard, which is also state Highway 29.

A man who was shot in a parking lot was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics, police said.

Finding the suspect

Dig deeper:

Ramirez was allegedly identified as a suspect during the investigation by the Vallejo Police Department, including by a witness who provided his location to police on Saturday, according to a statement from the Police Department.

The Solano County Public Defender's Office did not immediately respond to a request sent Sunday on whether its attorneys would be representing Ramirez, who police said was unhoused.

He was arrested at about 5 p.m. in the 1400 block of Enterprise Street without incident and booked into Solano County Jail on multiple allegations, including two counts of homicide and an allegation of assault with a deadly weapon for the earlier shooting.

A firearm was allegedly found during the arrest.

The victims' identities were being withheld pending notification of their next of kin by the Solano County Coroner's Office.

Big picture view:

Their deaths marked the eighth and ninth homicides in Vallejo in 2026.