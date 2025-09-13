Vallejo police arrest 2 in separate burglaries

article

Two men were arrested in two separate Vallejo burglaries that took place within hours of each other.

The first burglary was reported to the Vallejo Police Department just before 8:35 p.m. on Monday, according to a department statement.

Officers were sent to a home in the 500 block of Annette Avenue after receiving a call from a resident who said "an unknown man" had forced his front door open, entered the building and pointed "what appeared to be a handgun" at him before fleeing the home.

Police found the suspect nearby and placed him under arrest. Officers also found a BB gun during a search of the area.

The VPD did not release the suspect’s name, but noted he was from San Bruno, had felony convictions for assault with a deadly weapon and was on probation for burglary in Solano County.

He was booked in the Solano County Jail on suspicion of burglary and brandishing a weapon.

About four hours later – around 12:35 a.m. on Tuesday – VPD officers responded to a business in the 300 block of Georgia Street, a little over two miles away from the scene of the first robbery.

The owner of the business reported to police that an "unknown male" shattered the front window and entered the building.

"Officers quickly surrounded the building and made public address announcements," Vallejo police said in a statement. "Eventually, the suspect exited the business and was arrested."

The VPD did not release the suspect’s name, but noted he had a previous conviction for "a felony with drug-related offenses." He was booked into the Solano County Jail on suspicion of burglary.