Vallejo police, U.S. Marshals arrest Fairfield man for October homicide

A Fairfield man has been arrested for an October homicide in Vallejo, authorities reported Tuesday.

Daniel Joseph William Robins was arrested Tuesday morning in the 2000 block of Woolner Avenue in Fairfield for allegedly killing a man in the early hours of Oct. 21, 2024.

The Vallejo Police Department, collaborating with U.S. Marshals and the Fairfield Police Department's Emergency Services Unit, apprehended the 38-year-old Fairfield resident.

The backstory:

Around 1:40 a.m. on Oct. 21, 2024, officers responded to the 700 block of Daniels Avenue over reports of a shooting. At the scene was a man, already dead, with at least one gunshot wound.

Vallejo police named Robins as their suspect in the homicide and on Jan. 8, their detective division obtained an arrest warrant for him.

What we don't know:

Police did not publicly name the victim in October's homicide.

It's also unclear the relationship between the victim and Robins, and the motive behind the shooting.

What's next:

Robins was booked into the Solano County Jail and is being held without bail. Jail records show he's facing a murder charge.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Det. William Carpenter at (707) 651-7146 or at william.carpenter@cityofvallejo.net, or contact Det. Bradley Phillips at (707) 805-1359 or at bradley.phillips@cityofvallejo.net.