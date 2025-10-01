Renia Lewis: Suspect in Vallejo killing was not in relationship with victim

The Brief Family members told KTVU that Renia Lewis, 28, whose body was found Tuesday in a detached unit behind a Vallejo home, had been dismembered. The suspect, Douglas Irwin Shaw, 41, was the subject of a restraining order by an ex-girlfriend in 2023. Shaw, a mechanic at Six Flags Discovery Kingdom, was arrested at his workplace.



A growing memorial stood outside a Vallejo home Wednesday, where police discovered the body of a missing woman hidden inside a detached unit in the backyard.

"She was concealed in a space that led to the attic," said Vallejo police Sgt. Rashad Hollis.

The victim, identified as Renia Lewis, 28, had been dismembered and left in the outbuilding near 14th Street and Starr Avenue, family members told KTVU.

"This was a horrific, horrific crime. Not only did this bring pain to the family, it brought pain to the community," Hollis said.

Neighbors said they were in shock after news of the young woman's death spread.

Well-wishers dropped off flowers in memory of Lewis, who had been the focus of an intense search and an Ebony Alert. Family members were able to help police locate her by pinging her cellphone.

"It’s really sad to know that she has family and friends [who] really came — like they really love that girl enough to do the footwork on their own to try to find out where she was," said Brooke Hayes, who stopped by the memorial

Police arrested Douglas Irwin Shaw, 41, who worked as a mechanic at Six Flags Discovery Kingdom in Vallejo. He has two daughters.

Shaw was booked into Solano County Jail on suspicion of murder.

Authorities and Lewis’ family said Shaw and the victim were not in a relationship and may have only recently met.

Lewis’ mother, Teri Lewis, was at the scene on Tuesday when her daughter’s body was found.

"This is unreal, so unreal. I will never see my daughter again because of this monster," she told KTVU through tears on Wednesday. "She was a grown woman. What choices she made was on her. I still love her."

Ex-girlfriend took out restraining order against suspect

A former ex-girlfriend of Shaw, who met him while they both worked at Six Flags, told KTVU she got a restraining order against him in 2023.

She and her father described Shaw as a narcissist who believed everyone else was wrong.

Teri Lewis said her daughter’s accused killer is now where he belongs.

"He needs to get life so he can sit there and suffer," she said.

