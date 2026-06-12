Vallejo shooting leaves one dead

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A Vallejo resident was shot Tuesday and later died of his injuries.

Vallejo police officers were called at 10:27 a.m. to the 2700 block of Georgia Street after receiving reports of a shooting.

Upon arriving, officers located a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound. Officers rendered medical aid until paramedics arrived, at which point the victim was transported to a local hospital.

The victim on June 11 succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead.

The motive and circumstances surrounding the shooting are under investigation. The identity of the victim has not been released.