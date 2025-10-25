Van crashes into San Francisco home

article

A van crashed into a home in San Francisco on Saturday afternoon, though no one was injured.

The San Francisco Fire Department reported that the van rolled into a home located in the 80 block of Gladstone Drive, between Stoneyford Avenue and Cambridge Street, about 4 p.m.

Images from the scene showed the vehicle crashed against the garage door of a home in the area, with a large hole leading into the garage visible once the van was towed away from the home.

SFFD investigators and building inspectors were at the scene to ensure the home was structurally sound following the collision.

No injuries were reported in the crash. The case of the collision was under investigation.