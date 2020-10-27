Van Halen’s California hometown plans memorial to guitarist

Eddie Van Halen’s Southern California hometown will memorialize the late guitar legend, but it’s still unclear what form the tribute will take.

CHULA VISTA, CA - SEPTEMBER 30: Guitarist Eddie Van Halen of Van Halen performs on stage at Sleep Train Amphitheatre on September 30, 2015 in Chula Vista, California. (Photo by Daniel Knighton/Getty Images)

The Pasadena City Council on Monday directed officials to come up with ideas and report back on how to best remember the rock icon who died of cancer Oct. 6 at age 65.

The city might consider renaming a street or alley near one of Van Halen’s 1970s rehearsal spaces, the Pasadena Star-News reported.

Other considerations are building a statue, installing a plaque or rechristening a city building, the newspaper said.

A memorial has grown outside the home just northeast of Los Angeles where Eddie Van Halen and his brother, Alex, grew up. Some fans want the house designated a historic landmark.

One person pressed the city to preserve the concrete where a teenage Eddie Van Halen wrote his name in the sidewalk outside a liquor store.

The Van Halen family moved to Pasadena after emigrating to the U.S. from the Netherlands in 1962. The band Van Halen formed about a decade later with singer David Lee Roth and bassist Michael Anthony. They all grew up in the Pasadena area.