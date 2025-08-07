Vandalism in Brentwood: Police seek person of interest in tire deflations

article

The City of Brentwood's police department released a photo on Thursday of a person of interest in connection to a series of vandalism incidents that have happened throughout the city.

Series of incidents

What we know:

The Brentwood Police Department issued two photos, one of Arpy Yap, 48, of Daly City, who they say is suspected of targeting female victims who are by themselves in parking lots.

Police said the victims in each instance would return to their vehicle to find their tires either vandalized or deflated. Yap would then appear shortly afterward to offer the victims help in exchange for money.

Brentwood Police Department is seeking a person of interest in connection with a series of vandalisms in the city of Brentwood. Photo courtesy City of Brentwood.

Person of interest's vehicle

Police said Yap is known to drive a blue Volkswagen Touareg with a roof rack. Police issued a photo of the vehicle with its license plate number blocked out. They said they are hoping additional victims or witnesses who may have more information about these incidents will come forward.

Police said this information was additionally shared as a public safety advisory.

What we don't know:

Police did not indicate specifically where these incidents have happened, nor how many. It is not certain why the police already have a clear photograph of the person of interest.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Brentwood Police Department at (925) 809-7911. Police said callers are allowed to remain anonymous.