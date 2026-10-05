Vandalism considered a hate crime at San Anselmo elementary school

The Brief Vandalism in the form of hate symbols and language at a San Anselmo elementary school is being investigated as a hate crime. The swastika and anti-Semitic message were scrawled on the pavement at the school some time between the end of class on Friday and Saturday night. The message was removed before students returned on Monday. The mayor says a community vigil is planned for Tuesday night at the school.



A swastika and an anti-Semitic message scrawled at a San Anselmo elementary school are being investigated as a hate crime, prompting parents and Jewish community leaders to rally Monday and raise a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

The vandalism was discovered at Brookside Elementary School sometime between the end of classes Friday and Saturday night, according to the Ross Valley School District.

The graffiti was removed before about 250 students returned to school Monday.

Hate symbol and Anti-Semitic message

Someone scrawled a swastika and an anti-Jewish message on the pavement near the school’s all-purpose building.

The Central Marin Police Authority classified the incident as a hate crime under California law because of the nature of the images and writings.

School officials said there is no credible threat to the campus and that Monday’s classes proceeded as usual.

"We don’t think there’s any credible threat to the school," Ross Valley School District Superintendent Tyler Graff said.

Community outrage, some are scared

The incident sparked an emotional response from Jewish parents and community members, who gathered outside the school Monday to condemn the vandalism and call for action.

"I’m anxious, I’m nervous, I’m scared," neighbor Lara Starr said. "To have that kind of hate expressed, it’s very upsetting."

Some parents said they believe Monday’s incident is the third anti-Semitic incident in the community in the past six years.

Yair Levin, a Ross Valley School District parent, said parents want school and law enforcement officials to do more to identify whoever was responsible.

"We will not stop until the perpetrators of these vile acts are arrested," Levin said.

Parents have raised $10,000 in reward money for information leading to an arrest.

What's next:

A community vigil is planned for Tuesday night at Brookside Elementary School, according to the mayor.

Parents and community leaders say the gathering will be a show of solidarity against antisemitism and other forms of hate.

Police continue to investigate the vandalism and are asking anyone with information to come forward.