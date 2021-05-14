Vanessa Bryant gives fans a look inside Kobe Bryant's Hall of Fame exhibit

Ahead of Kobe Bryant’s Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame induction ceremony on Saturday, Vanessa Bryant gave fans a preview of the "Kobe: Basketball Life," exhibit she helped design at the historic sports museum.

Kobe and Vanessa's surviving daughters Natalia, Bianka, and Capri also joined their mother for the East Coast journey. The girls also honored their sister, Gigi, by wearing their Mambacita gear. Proceeds from the athleisure line, that launched on what would have been Gigi's 15th birthday, will benefit the Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation.

Many athletes and celebrities have worn the Mambacita clothing line in support of Vanessa's charitable efforts as she continues to keep the legacies of her late husband and daughter alive.

Kobe Bryant, along with a loaded class that includes Kevin Garnett, Tamika Catchings, and Tim Duncan will become Hall-of-Famers during a ceremony at Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, Connecticut on Saturday afternoon.

The 2020 Hall of Fame class ceremony was delayed a year due to strict coronavirus restrictions that were in place last summer.

The event, expected to be an emotional one, will air live on ESPN beginning at 2:30 p.m. PST.

Michael Jordan will present the legendary sports icon with the award and Vanessa Bryant will speak in his honor.

Bryant, an 18-time NBA All-Star, played his entire 20-year NBA career wearing purple and gold. His numerous accolades include being fourth on the all-time NBA scoring list, winning five NBA championships and two Olympic gold medals.

ESPN reported Bryant is the only enshrined member to get a stand-alone space since Jordan in 2009.

