article

Cal Fire responded to a vegetation fire in Napa County on Wednesday morning, according to fire officials.

The fire, named the Capell Fire, started in the 1900 block of Capell Valley Road, according to Cal Fire's Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit.

Fire officials said the fire is about one acre in size and has a moderate rate of spread.

Cal Fire said it is calling in additional resources to assist in the firefight.