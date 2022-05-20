Vegetation fire erupts off Highway 4 near Concord

A vegetation fire sparked just off Highway 4 in Contra Costa County Friday afternoon, fire officials said.

The Cal Fire SCU unit said in a tweet that the fire broke out in the area of Willow Pass and Evora roads near Concord.

The fire grew to about 20 acres and was 80% contained as of 1:10 p.m., fire officials said.

There was no damage to any commercial buildings in the area.

