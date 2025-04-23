Expand / Collapse search

Vehicle fire in Caldecott Tunnel stops traffic on Highway 24

By
Published  April 23, 2025 5:07pm PDT
Orinda
KTVU FOX 2

Car catches fire inside Caldecott Tunnel

The CHP says a car is reportedly on fire in the Caldecott Tunnel connecting Alameda and Contra Costa Counties in the East Bay. This story is developing.

The Brief

    • A car fire was reported in the Caldecott Tunnel during rush hour traffic in the East Bay.
    • It's unclear if there are any injuries or when traffic will resume as normal.

ORINDA, Calif. - A vehicle fire halted traffic in the Caldecott Tunnel late Wednesday afternoon, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The fire was reported at around 4:19 p.m. on the eastbound side of Highway 24, in bore 1 of the tunnel.

The CHP Oakland division told KTVU the car involved was an SUV, and the vehicle was fully engulfed in flames.

Featured

Parents file lawsuit in Piedmont Cybertruck crash that killed 3 college students
article

Parents file lawsuit in Piedmont Cybertruck crash that killed 3 college students

A grieving family on Wednesday filed the first lawsuit stemming from a deadly Cybertruck crash in Piedmont where three college students died on the day before Thanksgiving.

Officials said the car was unoccupied as all the occupants were able to escape. It's unclear how many people were in the car.

Authorities have not provided an estimated time for reopening the eastbound lanes of Highway 24.

The Caldecott Tunnel connects Alameda and Contra Costa counties.

The Source: The California Highway Patrol

Orinda