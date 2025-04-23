Vehicle fire in Caldecott Tunnel stops traffic on Highway 24

The Brief A car fire was reported in the Caldecott Tunnel during rush hour traffic in the East Bay. It's unclear if there are any injuries or when traffic will resume as normal.



A vehicle fire halted traffic in the Caldecott Tunnel late Wednesday afternoon, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The fire was reported at around 4:19 p.m. on the eastbound side of Highway 24, in bore 1 of the tunnel.

The CHP Oakland division told KTVU the car involved was an SUV, and the vehicle was fully engulfed in flames.

Featured article

Officials said the car was unoccupied as all the occupants were able to escape. It's unclear how many people were in the car.

Authorities have not provided an estimated time for reopening the eastbound lanes of Highway 24.

The Caldecott Tunnel connects Alameda and Contra Costa counties.