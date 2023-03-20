Vehicle collides with 2 pedestrians in San Jose, injuring them, police say
article
SAN JOSE, Calif. - San Jose police responded to a vehicle collision involving two pedestrians who were injured Monday afternoon, police say.
The two pedestrians were struck at around 4:41 p.m. at Larkspur Canyon Drive and Stoney Creek Place.
One of the victims suffered life-threatening injury. The other did not have life-threatening injuries, according to police.
Police did not have further details on what led up to the crash and did not indicate this was a hit-and-run collision.
