Vehicle collides with 2 pedestrians in San Jose, injuring them, police say

San Jose police responded to a vehicle collision involving two pedestrians who were injured Monday afternoon, police say.

The two pedestrians were struck at around 4:41 p.m. at Larkspur Canyon Drive and Stoney Creek Place.

One of the victims suffered life-threatening injury. The other did not have life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Police did not have further details on what led up to the crash and did not indicate this was a hit-and-run collision.

