Vehicle fire spreads to vegetation near Mount Tamalpais East Peak

Crews are battling a vegetation fire on Mount Tamalpais near East Peak that was started by a vehicle fire on Ridgecrest Blvd early Wednesday afternoon.

The fire has prompted officials to begin evacuating hikers in the area as a precaution.

From above, firefighters are utilizing fire retardant and water drops in an attempt to contain the blaze.

As of 3 p.m., officials said the fire had burned approximately 1-acre, and was spreading at a slow rate.

A fire can be seen burning on Mt. Tam shortly before 3 p.m. on Wednesday, August 11, 2021.

The area is surrounded by vegetation currently suffering from exceptional drought conditions. The vegetation is extremely dry, and can easily ignite and spread out of control.

There are no evacuations at this time, and crews say there are no structures threatened by the fire.

Additional firefighting aircraft are responding to the scene.