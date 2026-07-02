Vehicle overturns multiple times in fatal Highway 101 accident

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The Brief One person is dead after a collision and rollover on U.S. Highway 101 in San Mateo County on Thursday night. A male driver, who CHP said was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected from their Toyota Camry after they crashed with a Honda. No one else was injured. Traffic on the southbound lanes were blocked but had reopened at around 9:22 p.m., CHP said.



One person is dead after a vehicle they were in overturned multiple times on southbound Highway 101 just south of the San Francisco International Airport on-ramp on Thursday night, officials say.

What we know:

A San Francisco California Highway Patrol spokesperson said CHP received a call of a vehicle collision at around 7 p.m. Once deputies arrived, they found a body in the roadway. It was that of a male driver who was ejected from his Toyota Camry. CPR was performed and the victim was transported to the hospital where they died a short time later. Officials did not say how old the victim who was killed was.

CHP investigators said the driver of the Camry crashed with a Honda Accord with two people inside, which caused the Camry to overturn. The occupants of the Honda were not injured. Investigators also said the driver of the Camry was not wearing their seat belt.

Traffic was affected by the crash and emergency response. All lanes were clear and reopened by 9:22 p.m., officials said.

Officials said the San Mateo County Coroner will release the identity of the victim.