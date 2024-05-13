Pleasanton boyfriend guilty in grisly killing of law student

An Alameda County jury on Monday found a Pleasanton boyfriend guilty of second-degree murder after dismembering his girlfriend and disposing of her body on an Alameda shoreline.

Joseph C. Roberts faces 15 years to life in prison. His sentencing is scheduled for June 14.

The jury began deliberating Friday.

Roberts, 42, was charged in 2023 with the grisly death of 27-year-old Rachel Elizabeth Imani Buckner.

Buckner's body was found wrapped in plastic and duct tape on July 20 near the Bay Farm shoreline in Alameda. Court documents revealed that her head, hands, and feet were severed from her body.

Her identity had been unknown until Aug. 29 after an autopsy was completed and DNA evidence processed. Roberts was arrested about a week later and remained behind bars.

After the murder conviction was handed down Monday, District Attorney Pamela Price and Buckner's family held a joint press conference. Buckner's mother, Jamila Buckner, called for more police training in responding to domestic violence cases.

"The first time my daughter called, they should have looked in the records. If they looked in the records they would have seen that Joseph Roberts came and beat the hell out of me and my mother," the Jamila Buckner said. "He was a dangerous man, even before she first called."

Roberts and Buckner met at Golden Gate University School of Law, where they both were students. The couple had an apartment in Pleasanton and were engaged to be married.

Buckner's family said that at the time of her death she was two months shy of earning her law degree.