Vice President Kamala Harris meets with small business owners in San Francisco's Chinatown

Vice President Kamala Harris returned home to the Bay Area Friday for a fundraiser and to meet with the small business community.

Air Force Two landed at San Francisco International Airport just before noon. Harris was greeted by dignitaries, supporters and even the youngest future leaders.

But the homecoming also included a mission aimed at fixing challenges facing cities across the country.

"We have folks here who understand software, who understand startup work, who understand what it means to use technology and innovation in terms of the future of our country," Harris said.

The Vice President and her supporters said the goal was to lead, listen and discuss economic recovery and proper investments for the future.

"Building bridges, connecting communities," said State Controller Malia Cohen. "Talking to small business owners – that’s the real reason she’s here."

She visited the San Francisco Public Library in Chinatown to meet face-to-face with some small business owners and stakeholders, including those from the AAPI community. Harris applauded them for their perseverance.

"Encouraging innovation, encouraging ambition and aspiration – the work they do is about supporting the members of their community within the neighborhood and down the street," she said. "All society benefits from their work."

Harris said 75% of all manufacturing jobs in America are generated by businesses employing 20 or fewer employees.

She touted the investments of the Biden Administration including the Inflation Reduction Act. Harris also stressed the need to lean on community banks that understand the culture and the needs of local small businesses.

"The work that these community banks, these CDFI’s are doing is not only about a loan, it’s about helping a small business owner believe in their capacity and then have the resources necessary to run a small business," Harris said.

The Vice President publicly pushed the need for a clean energy economy and how the ideas discussed at the roundtable could set up a path for success. She then discussed behind closed doors with city and business leaders for about an hour.

"We are investing in the idea that we have the talent," Harris said. "We have the skills to actually grow what we can do as a nation in terms of building here."