VP Kamala Harris heads to San Francisco to talk to AAPI businesses

By KTVU staff
Published 
Updated 6:55AM
Vice President Kamala Harris is headed to the Bay Area Friday. She's scheduled to meet an AAPI group about small business entrepreneurship and also plans to attend a political rally.

SAN FRANCISCO - Vice President Kamala Harris is coming to the Bay Area on Friday to talk to Asian-American and Pacific Islander small business owners.

Harris will be in San Francisco for a roundtable meeting with the AAPI group focusing on small business entrepreneurship.

She's also scheduled to attend a political fundraiser during her Bay Area visit.

Harris calls the Bay Area home as she was born in Oakland in 1964 and raised in Berkeley.

