VP Kamala Harris heads to San Francisco to talk to AAPI businesses

Vice President Kamala Harris is coming to the Bay Area on Friday to talk to Asian-American and Pacific Islander small business owners.

Harris will be in San Francisco for a roundtable meeting with the AAPI group focusing on small business entrepreneurship.

She's also scheduled to attend a political fundraiser during her Bay Area visit.

Harris calls the Bay Area home as she was born in Oakland in 1964 and raised in Berkeley.

ALSO: Town hall on mental health in AAPI community held following mass shootings