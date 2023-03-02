VP Kamala Harris heads to San Francisco to talk to AAPI businesses
SAN FRANCISCO - Vice President Kamala Harris is coming to the Bay Area on Friday to talk to Asian-American and Pacific Islander small business owners.
Harris will be in San Francisco for a roundtable meeting with the AAPI group focusing on small business entrepreneurship.
She's also scheduled to attend a political fundraiser during her Bay Area visit.
Harris calls the Bay Area home as she was born in Oakland in 1964 and raised in Berkeley.
