Victim arrives at hospital dead; Oakland police search for suspect

article

A victim arrived at a hospital Wednesday morning dead on arrival, and now Oakland police are searching for the suspect and the circumstances around the homicide.

Police officer Rosalia Lopez said the victim had been shot in the 1900 block of 90th Avenue about 6:30 a.m.

Police were at the hospital just before 7 a.m. when they noticed that a gunshot victim was being admitted, though they had already died.

Featured article

Police did not mention who brought the victim to the hospital or if they were able to question that person.

The East Bay Times notes the victim was a man in his 20s and he is the 64th homicide victim of 2023. Last year at this time, there were 69 homicides.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Homicide Section at (510) 238-3821 or the TIP LINE at (510) 238-7950.

