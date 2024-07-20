Victim in deadly Oakland residential fire identified that displaced 20

A man who died in a residential fire in West Oakland last week was identified by the Alameda County Sheriff's Office as Tavis Shane Smith, a 32-year-old Oakland resident.

Smith died at a hospital shortly after the fire from injuries related to smoke inhalation.

The fire broke out at a two-story duplex in the 1200 block of 12th Street on July 12 at about 3 a.m.

The fire is being investigated as an electrical fire.

No other serious injuries were reported but 20 people were displaced.