Victim in fatal laptop theft in Oakland, suspects identified

Police charged two people in connection with the death of a man killed while trying to recover his stolen laptop in Oakland.

The Alameda County District Attorney's Office on Friday charged Byron Reed Jr. and Javon Eugene Lee in the death of Shuo Zeng outside a Starbucks in Montclair on Tuesday.

Authorities said Reed Jr. acted as the getaway driver of a BMW that hit and killed Zeng as he tried to chase after his stolen laptop.

Reed Jr. was charged with special circumstance murder and Lee was charged with involuntary manslaughter.