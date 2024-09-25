Victim intentionally run over by ATV in San Francisco grateful for arrest, murder charges

A man is facing attempted murder charges for intentionally hitting a pedestrian with his ATV and for nearly running over a San Francisco police officer.

The incident was captured on surveillance images. It happened at a Mission Street gas station last February.

KTVU spoke to the victim, 30-year-old Ariel Cruz. He said he had just finished watching the Super Bowl when he walked to the store and saw several people on dirt bikes and an ATV at the gas station.

He said the next thing he knew, the ATV was heading right towards him.

"I just remember my head was split open. I had staples in my head. My knee was really inflamed. I couldn't walk on it. My lip was busted on the inside and outside. I had like a slash on my lip," Cruz said.

Cruz shared photos of his injuries. He said he's still shaken by what happened and is grateful that an arrest was made.

"I was happy about it, because like that day…next day…could have been someone else's son. Very appreciative that they found him," said Cruz.

SFPD was already at the gas station conducting a different investigation when Cruz was hit. Investigators say the same ATV driver nearly hit an officer as well.

Last month, officers tracked down that suspect, Julian Alberto Ulloa-Gomez. In addition to attempted murder, the 31-year-old is also charged with assault with a deadly weapon against an officer.