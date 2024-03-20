Driver killed in wrong-way crash connected to alleged burglary identified

A 57-year-old man killed in a wrong-way crash linked to burglary suspects on Interstate 580 was identified by the coroner's office on Wednesday.

Alameda County Coroner's Bureau confirmed David Lee Weiner, of Lafayette, was the victim killed while driving his BMW on the MacArthur Maze in Oakland on Tuesday morning. He died at the scene of the crash.

KTVU originally reported the victim was a 56-year-old finance professional on his way to work. The crash happened at 4:30 a.m. in an area leading up to the Bay Bridge. Traffic was delayed for hours.

The suspects, driving a white pickup truck, allegedly burglarized a Tobacco Outlet smoke shop in El Cerrito, according to law enforcement officials.

El Cerrito police said they pursued the suspect vehicle, but stopped before the crash.

In addition to hitting the BMW, the suspects crashed into a white work van with a solo occupant. There was no information on whether that person suffered injuries.

El Cerrito Police Department identified the suspect driver as Patrick Scheckells, 34, of Oakland. The other burglary suspect was identified as Andre Alberty, 56, of San Francisco.

Both the California Highway Patrol and El Cerrito Police Department are investigating this case and are working to pursue criminal charges.

The suspects are said to both be hospitalized in Alameda County.