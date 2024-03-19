Driver killed on I-580 by alleged burglary vehicle going wrong way

A driver on westbound I-580 was killed by a pickup truck traveling the wrong way on Tuesday, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The white pickup truck was connected to a burglary in El Cerrito, the CHP said. Two people in the truck were injured and in serious condition.

The crash happened at 4:30 a.m. on a ramp in the MacArthur Maze in Oakland that leads to the Bay Bridge. It appeared that only one lane remained open to traffic.

In addition to hitting the car that killed a driver, the pickup truck crashed into another vehicle, police said. The pickup truck pulled a U-turn on I-80 and wound up going the wrong way on 580, according to officials.

El Cerrito police said that the burglary happened at a smoke shop on San Pablo Avenue early this morning. The owner of Tobacco Outlet told KTVU that his store was ransacked by thieves.

The traffic backup on I-580 extended to Highway 24 and will cause problems for East Bay commuters.

Drivers may want to try to use side streets to reach I-80 or I-880 as alternative routes to reach the bridge.