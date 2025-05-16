Victim killed in San Francisco Fisherman's Wharf shooting ID'd, suspect charged with murder

The alleged gunman in Wednesday's fatal shooting at San Francisco's Fisherman's Wharf has been charged with murder, officials say. The victim in that attack has been identified as an East Bay resident.

Murder charge

What we know:

The San Francisco District Attorney's Office on Friday announced the suspect was charged with murder and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Yesterday, the suspect was identified as 44-year-old Abraham Torres.

Torres was arraigned this afternoon and remains in custody in the San Francisco County Jail.

The backstory:

Wednesday's afternoon shooting happened near Columbus Avenue and Northpoint Street, an area typically flooded with tourists.

Police said the suspect was inside his vehicle when he fired his weapon at the victim, who was in another vehicle. The victim drove about two blocks before stopping at Leavenworth and Beach streets where he died, police said.

The suspect fled the scene but turned himself in to police shortly after the shooting, not too far from where it had occurred.

Victim identified

The San Francisco Medical Examiner's Office on Friday identified the victim in the attack as 61-year-old Chalay Saelee.

The D.A.'s office said, although charges have been filed, this remains an active investigation. A motive for the shooting has not yet been disclosed.