Victim of Concord homicide shooting identified

A man was shot and killed near a popular shopping center in Concord early Monday.

Family and friends identified the victim as Robert Currier, 26.

Just after midnight, a woman saw a man's body and called Concord police. Officers confirmed that Currier had been shot numerous times.

A woman whose sister was Currier's girlfriend told KTVU the victim "had an amazing spirit" and that he was an "awesome person." His death has devastated relatives and acquaintances, she said.

KTVU has learned that a man who had been staying in a trailer in the shopping center parking lot heard the gunfire and saw a black SUV leaving the scene. He didn't realize anyone had been shot until officers arrived.

"It's something that we never want to see, and it's very unfortunate that something would happen, especially in Concord," said Concord Mayor Tim McGallian.

Police have not disclosed a possible motive in the slaying, the first in Concord in 2021.

Concord averages about three homicides a year.