Victim robbed after bank withdrawal in Antioch, police say

Brentwood police are looking for three suspects who assaulted and robbed someone last week after they withdrew a "significant" amount of money from an Antioch bank.

Around 3:30 p.m. last Thursday, Brentwood police received a report of an armed robbery. The victim told police they just withdrew money from Wells Fargo Bank on Lone Tree Way in Antioch, and that when they arrived home, the victim was allegedly confronted by three people dressed in dark clothing.

One of the suspects threatened the victim with a gun while another physically assaulted them. The suspects allegedly took the victim's cash and fled on foot.

Police said the victim wasn't seriously injured.

Anyone with information regarding the robbery can contact Brentwood police at (925) 809-7911. Callers may remain anonymous.

Police urged the public to stay vigilant when visiting banks or ATMs, be aware of their surroundings, and call 911 if they suspect they are being followed.