Victims in Berkeley rampage speak out - suspect charged

The Brief Stories emerging of 2 victims hit in a rampage in Berkeley. Both victims were hit from behind. Suspect charged with attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon.



A suspect in a stolen-car rampage in Berkeley was charged with attempted murder and assault Thursday as stories emerged relating to two victims of the random crime spree.

One victim hit on bike

What we know:

"Pretty good, but it's going to be a long haul," said Barbara Judd, whose husband, Bob Clear, 78, underwent surgery for serious injuries when he was hit from behind on his bike on Derby Street.

Clear suffered spinal injuries, broken bones, lacerations and a dislocated hip.

"He tolerates pain well but pain, it doesn't let go, it gets really annoying," she said.

But Judd is counting her blessings. The rampage happened near UC Berkeley and a number of schools during the morning commute.

"Ten minutes later it would have been a real disaster, a real tragedy, because there would have been a lot of kids and parents on the street, a lot of targets," Judd said.

Surveillance video shows how it all began, when a man in a stolen BMW drove up onto the sidewalk and hit a man walking his dog on Belrose Avenue near Derby.

Woman hit while jogging

What we know:

The suspect then made a U-turn, went back onto the sidewalk and soon hit Emily Hooker, 46, from behind as she was jogging.

KTVU spoke to Hooker by phone from Highland Hospital in Oakland.

"I can't move my right arm at all. I have a fractured humerus," Hooker said.

Hooker is left-handed but uses her right hand to work as an acupuncturist. She runs marathons and was near the end of an 8-mile run when she was hit.

"I'm still sort of shocked, but I'm very grateful to be alive and I'm very grateful that i'm not paralyzed, and I'm also very grateful that he did not hit any of the kids on their way to Emerson.

Emerson is an elementary school in Berkeley's Elmwood District, where police say the suspect, Ivan Ochoa Munguia, 26 abandoned the stolen BMW and tried to steal two cars as part of his getaway.

Prosecutors have charged Ochoa Munguia with three counts each of attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon, among other charges.

Clear went to Emerson in the 1950s. So did his kids. But every morning Clear is back at Emerson, helping offload kids from their cars to help keep traffic moving. Everyone at the school calls him "Mr. Bob."

"He got really bad hurt and he's in the hospital," said Leona Lisica, 7. "I hope he's better and comes back to the school."

Her mother, Jackeline Lisica said, "We definitely hope he can heal soon, take his time, and we are preparing for him a lot of kind words from all the parents and students."

