Victims describe evening commute-turned nightmare as they encounter out-of-control RV driver

The evening commute turned into a nightmare for more than two dozen drivers who were struck by a man driving an RV on the Altamont Pass on Monday.

California Highway Patrol has released new details. It happened on Interstate 580 in the eastbound direction shortly after 6 p.m.

One victim said she's lucky to be alive after her SUV was destroyed in the crash.

"I'll be 40 next month," said Diana Rivera as she wiped away a tear. She said she's grateful she survived, but her 2020 Nissan was totaled. Rivera said she lost consciousness for about 20 minutes and was taken to the hospital where she was diagnosed with a concussion.

Rivera recalls seeing the RV coming up fast behind her in her rearview mirror while she was talking to her mother on her phone.

"It hit the car behind me. I remember saying, ‘Mom, I’m going to get hit. I'm going to get hit.' It hits the car. It hits me. My car starts spinning and that's all I remember until I finally woke up."

Another victim, Alan Wang, who shared cellphone video of the wreck with KTVU, said he was driving his new Tesla when he was struck by the RV driver. "A guy in an older-model RV comes smashing by, hit me, hit this guy…It was bumper to bumper. He was plowing through everyone and just kept on going."

CHP said the driver of the RV hit 25 vehicles in a one-mile stretch on I-580 east in Livermore. Officials said the RV driver kept on going when an officer tried to pull him over and that he eventually exited the interstate. Shortly after, the RV became disabled from the crash damage.

CHP said there was a brief standoff before the driver surrendered to police. Investigators did not say why the RV driver crashed into multiple vehicles, but did say the RV did not malfunction and that DUI is not a factor.

CHP said the driver, who has not been identified, was taken to the hospital and that he appears to suffer from a medical condition.

"If it's a medical condition, yeah, I'm sorry, but at the same time, you could have stopped," Rivera said.

Rivera, the single mother of three said she will never forget what happened. She drives that route every day to and from work and has never been in a crash.

"I'm thinking about my kids. I'm just happy everything turned out okay," Rivera said.

KTVU has learned the RV driver is being treated for non-life threatening injuries at Stanford Health Tri-Valley Hospital.

CHP said the driver faces charges, including felony hit-and-run and evading a peace officer.