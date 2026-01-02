Tommy Lee Jones' daughter died of suspected overdose at San Francisco hotel: reports

article

The Brief Victoria Jones, the daughter of actor Tommy Lee Jones, was found dead early New Year’s Day at the Fairmont San Francisco hotel; she was 34. Authorities on Friday publicly identified her as the deceased. A 911 call obtained by TMZ described the incident as a suspected overdose; the cause of death has not been released.



Victoria Jones, the daughter of actor Tommy Lee Jones, was found dead in a San Francisco hotel on New Year’s Day in a suspected overdose, according to emergency dispatch audio.

Found at Fairmont hotel

What we know:

Jones, 34, was found inside the Fairmont San Francisco at about 2:52 a.m. Thursday, according to TMZ, which first reported the death. First responders were dispatched to the hotel, located in the 900 block of Mason Street, and arrived at around 3:14 a.m.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Friday, the San Francisco Medical Examiner’s Office identified Jones as the deceased.

911 disptach audio

What they're saying:

TMZ obtained audio from the 911 call, which described the incident as "code 3 for the overdose, color change."

The medical examiner's office is investigating the cause and manner of death.

According to People magazine, Jones began acting at a young age. She appeared in Men in Black II in 2002 and in The Three Burials of Melquiades Estrada in 2005, which was directed by her father. She also appeared in an episode of One Tree Hill in 2003.