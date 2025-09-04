Video: 3 teens run away after deadly San Jose stabbing

San Jose police on Thursday released video from six years ago showing three teens who they say are suspects in a deadly stabbing.

The 25-second video is from Oct. 6, 2019 at 9:25 p.m. and shows a parking lot view of three boys – two in shorts – running away.

Their faces are hard to see and identify.

Police said they were running westbound on Alum Rock Avenue over the Highway 101 overpass, and continued running northbound on North 27th Street through a fast food parking lot.

They began running, police said, after a fight in the 1500 block of Alum Rock Avenue where a man was stabbed to death for unknown reasons. The Santa Clara County Medical Examiner identifed the victim as Jose Guadalupe Corona Galvan, 19, of San Jose.

Police did not say why they released the video on Thursday, only to say that they are reopening the case and need help identifying the teens.

The San Jose Police Department's homicide unit is touting a 100% clearance rate over the last 3.5 years, and it's on pace to solve every case in the city for a fourth consecutive year.

Anyone with information about these suspects or this incident should contact Detective Sergeant Barragan #4106 or Detective Harrington #4365 of the San Jose Police Department's Homicide Unit via email: 4106@sanjoseca.gov and/or 4365@sanjoseca.gov or at (408) 277-5283.