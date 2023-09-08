Video arcade company to become anchor tenant at Stonestown mall

Changes are coming to San Francisco's Stonestown Galleria mall.

An arcade entertainment company is planning to take over the space formerly occupied by Nordstrom, officials said Thursday.



A mall spokesperson told the San Francisco Business Times, that Japanese-company, Round One Entertainment, will be the mall's newest addition.

Round One will also bring karaoke, bowling and other gaming to the complex.

The venue will be 49,000 square feet.

It's expected to open early next year.

Nordstrom closed in 2019, but the Target upstairs remains open.

Stonestown opened in 1952.



