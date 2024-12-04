Video: British rock band robbed in Vallejo

Members of a British rock band said they were robbed on Tuesday in Vallejo, just as they were starting their U.S. tour.

The band, Sports Team, posted video of what happened on X. In the video, a person is heard yelling, "Get down, ring the police, ring the police!"

On Instagram, the band members said the thieves stole personal items from their van, including passports, while the van was parked outside of a Starbucks.

Bandmembers told the BBC that someone pointed a gun at their tour manager.

KTVU reached out to Vallejo police for comment but did not hear back.

The band is set to perform on Saturday night in San Francisco at The Chapel.