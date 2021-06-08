VIDEO: Car bursts into flames inside SFO parking garage
SAN FRANCISCO - A parking garage at the San Francisco International Airport was closed for hours after a car caught fire Tuesday morning.
The fire broke out around 6:30 a.m. on Level 4 of the domestic/hourly parking garage.
Eight cars were damaged by the fire.
The driver of the car that caught fire was treated at the scene for difficulty breathing and then released.
The garage has since reopened and there was no impact to terminals or flights.