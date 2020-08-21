Expand / Collapse search

VIDEO: Fairfield firefighters drive through LNU Lightning Complex Fire

Published 
Wildfires
KTVU FOX 2

Video released by the Fairfield Fire Department on Thursday shows fire crews driving through flames from the LNU Complex Fire.

Fairfield firefighters were surrounded by flames on Tuesday as they drove through the LNU Lightning Complex Fire. 

Video from the Fairfield Fire Department shows fire crews making their initial attack on the wildfire burning near Vacaville in Napa County. 

The video shows a fire crew driving along a road as vegetation chars on each side. The reddish-orange flames illuminated the night sky as embers flew in every direction. 

By Friday, the LNU Complex Fire grew to 219,067 acres and left four people dead. 

Video courtesy of Fairfield Fire Department via Storyful