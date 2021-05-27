VIDEO: Houston Astros, LA Dodgers fans fight in the stands at Minute Maid Park

Video shows a fight breaking out among baseball fans during a game between the Houston Astros and the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday night.

Multiple videos posted to social media appear to show at least four people dressed in Dodgers and Astros gear involved in the brawl in the stands at Minute Maid Park.

In one of the videos, a young girl can be seen crying just a few seats away from where the fans are throwing punches.

A security guard then steps in to break up the fight.

According to the Houston Police Department, no one went to jail but three citations were issued for fighting in a public place.

The day before, during the first game of the two-game series, fans in the Dodgers section in Houston could be heard chanting "cheaters" as the Astros took the field, FOX Sports: MLB reported.

The shadow of the Astros' sign-stealing scandal from their 2017 season still looms large for some baseball fans. The Astros won the World Series in seven games over the Dodgers that year.

