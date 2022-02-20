Video: Oakland man robbed at gunpoint, punched, thrown to the ground

Police are searching for two suspects who robbed a couple at gunpoint in Oakland in an attack that shows the male victim getting punched and thrown to the ground.

It happened last Wednesday, just before 12:30 p.m. near 9th Avenue and International Boulevard in the city's Eastlake neighborhood.

"I was angry, you to know that people would do this sort of thing to another person," said a nearby business owner, who asked for his identity to be concealed, but provided video of the violence captured on his surveillance camera. "People lack empathy, and you know to not have feelings towards another human being is really hard to see."

The couple is seen struggling with the two suspects for around a minute, before the thieves make off with the man's wallet and the woman’s purse.

"They were traumatized, of course, but they were able to stand up and call the police immediately," said the business owner.

The business owner says the robbery is the latest in a series of recent robberies in the neighborhood.

"I have customers that have been robbed recently, you know coming out of a bank, in a parking lot, in broad daylight as well," said the business owner. "My mother was attacked and robbed. It’s on the same street, maybe six years ago."

Because of the frequent crime, the business owner says many area businesses close around 6 p.m.

"It’s been that way for a long time, and it’s a shame that they can’t open later in the evenings," said the business owner. "It’s just scary that you have these people just driving around looking for victims."

Advertisement

KTVU has reached out to Oakland police for additional information.