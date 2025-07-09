Video: Protesters and ICE agents clash, scuffle in San Francisco

The Brief About 2 dozen protesters clashed with ICE officers in San Francisco outside immigration court. Reports indicate it was over one young immigrant man who was being detained. Protests have been occurring more frequently as ICE officers are going to court to arrest immigrants, some of whom are seeking asylum.



Protesters clashed in San Francisco on Tuesday morning with ICE agents in a chaotic scene in front of the federal immigration court.

Video provided to KTVU by observers on the scene showed protesters, many in masks, getting into a scuffle with ICE agents, also wearing masks, about 11 a.m. on Montgomery Street.

Mission Local reported that the protest was over a young immigrant man in ICE custody. The specifics of that immigrant's case were not revealed.

ICE detained at least one immigrant in court on Tuesday, according to Milli Atkinson, who leads immigration defense for the San Francisco Bar Association, the San Francisco Standard and Mission Local both reported.

Protesters use words like "abducted" when ICE officers are seen detaining immigrants. Some have been showing up to immigration court regularly to prevent detentions from occurring.

ICE did not immediately respond for comment.

Federal officials say that they are only carrying out orders, detaining and deporting people who have violated the terms of their stay in the United States and only after immigration judges approve their removal processes. Throughout the country, and in the Bay Area, in a new tactic under the Trump administration, ICE officers have been going to immigration court to detain people who have received deportation orders, or whose asylum requests are not being granted.

The video shared with KTVU showed about two dozen people screaming, witnesses taking pictures and ICE agents pushing and shoving protesters out of the way. Some ICE agents used batons to keep protesters at bay. One video at the scene showed an ICE agent brandishing a rifle.

Many of the protesters wore keffiyeh headscarves. At one point, several protesters jumped on top of the hood of a black SUV driven by a federal agent.

The demonstrators appeared to be trying to block law enforcement from putting the detained immigrant into a van.

The driver of the van started moving with several people standing on top.

San Francisco police were also seen on site, though the department said their officers were not part of any immigration efforts. At least one San Francisco police motorcycle officer was at the scene with a mask covering his face.

KTVU inquired about the SFPD mask policy but did not immediately get that question clarified.

A San Francisco police officer wears a mask near federal immigration court. July 8, 2025 Photo: Viewer