Video shows motorcyclists running red light, slamming into SUV in Oakland

A wild crash involving two motorcyclists in Oakland on Wednesday morning was caught on camera.

Bikers appeared to run red light

What we know:

Video shows the riders blowing through a red light at East 10th Street and 5th Avenue around 9:06 a.m., slamming into a Honda SUV one after the other.

Both motorcyclists were thrown from their bikes.

One rider got back up and appeared to stumble as he walked away from the scene. The other remained in the middle of the road as someone appeared to check on him.

Oakland police later confirmed that the biker died at a local hospital. They have not provided information on the other involved motorcyclist.

The driver of the Honda SUV remained at the scene.

A nearby business owner said she rushed outside after hearing the crash.

"We came out and all we seen was the man right in the middle. And he was bleeding. There was blood on the floor," she said, adding that the other motorcyclist fled on foot.

Oakland police have not confirmed details of the crash, but video from the scene showed officers investigating.