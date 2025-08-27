Video shows takedown of alleged Gucci store robbers in San Francisco

The Brief Drone and body camera footage released Tuesday shows San Francisco police arresting suspects accused of stealing $40,000 in merchandise from a Gucci outlet store. The incident stems from a July 27 robbery at the Gucci store at the San Francisco Premium Outlets in Livermore. Police recovered the stolen handbags.



Drone and body camera footage released on Tuesday shows the San Francisco police takedown of alleged robbers accused of bolting out of a Gucci outlet store with $40,000 in stolen merchandise.

What we know:

The incident began on July 27 when the suspects were seen on social media video running out of the Gucci store at the San Francisco Premium Outlets in Livermore, carrying several purses before fleeing.

Suspects caught in San Francisco

What they're saying:

San Francisco police said they later received information that the suspects were possibly in the city and tracked them down.

Footage shows officers arresting the suspects near Turk and Leavenworth streets. They also located a vehicle linked to the thefts. In the trunk of the car, police recovered garbage bags full of Gucci purses along with a firearm.