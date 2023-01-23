Video shows Richmond teacher shoving student in class, district says

The West Contra Costa Unified School District is investigating a video showing a substitute teacher throw a student to the ground and then shove him out of the classroom.

The video was taken on Monday at Richmond High School, the district said.

The district said the substitute teacher is no longer employed by the district and that the student is safe.

"It is our priority to ensure that staff and students are always able to interact in a safe and respectful manner," the district wrote.

Mental health resources are available for students at Richmond High School.