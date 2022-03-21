Driver dies in Sonoma County high speed chase

A high-speed chase near Healdsburg ended with a fatality on Sunday morning.

California Highway Patrol said the crash happened as they patrolled on US-101 at 9:55 a.m., and spotted a Mercedes traveling southbound at more than 100 miles per hour.

CHP said they tried to pull over the Mercedes, but the driver exited the freeway at Dry Creek Road and continued into rural Sonoma County. The officer lost sight of the car before rounding the corner to find it crashed into a tree, authorities said.

SEE ALSO: Oakland double shooting leaves man in 'grave condition'

The impact caused the car to engulf in flames and killed the driver, CHP said.

It's unclear why the driver was fleeing CHP. The identity has not been released.

The CHP Golden Gate Division Multi-Disciplinary Accident Investigation Team is assisting with the investigation.

Advertisement

SEE ALSO: Fatal I-80 crash near Carquinez Bridge caused by wrong-way driver